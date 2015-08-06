Robin Thicke Dispels Engagement Rumors, Drops New Music With Nicki Minaj

Robin Thicke is trying to get his mojo back.

With rumors swirling around his engagement to 20-year-old April Love, the R&B crooner set the record straight with a tweet and a shameless plug to listen to his new song featuring Nicki Minaj.

https://twitter.com/robinthicke/status/629126876829650945

The two unlikely collaborators reunite after six years, when they recorded “Shakin’ It 4 Daddy” back in 2009.

“You used your love to tear me apart, but now we’re back together,” Robin sings. “C’mon, I’m an addict, gotta have it, let me have it,” he continues.

Take a listen to Robin and Nicki’s latest collaboration, “Back Together,” below.

