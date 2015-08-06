CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Robin Thicke Dispels Engagement Rumors, Drops New Music With Nicki Minaj

0 reads
Leave a comment
Robin Thicke

Source: Interscope Records

Robin Thicke is trying to get his mojo back.

With rumors swirling around his engagement to 20-year-old April Love, the R&B crooner set the record straight with a tweet and a shameless plug to listen to his new song featuring Nicki Minaj.

 https://twitter.com/robinthicke/status/629126876829650945

The two unlikely collaborators reunite after six years, when they recorded “Shakin’ It 4 Daddy” back in 2009.

“You used your love to tear me apart, but now we’re back together,” Robin sings. “C’mon, I’m an addict, gotta have it,  let me have it,” he continues.

Take a listen to Robin and Nicki’s latest collaboration, “Back Together,” below.

Robin Thicke Dispels Engagement Rumors, Drops New Music With Nicki Minaj was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Nicki Minaj , Robin Thicke

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close