UCLA Football Star Ishmael Adams Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Uber Driver

Ishmael Adams, a starting cornerback for the UCLA football team, has been arrested for allegedly stealing an Uber driver’s cell phone. Adams, who was arrested early Sunday morning, faces charges of felony robbery.

Adams’ arrest was confirmed by UCLA’s media relations department and reported by the New York Daily News. The 21-year-old All-Pac-12 First Team member recently took to Twitter to ask for prayers after saying he was being “attacked by Satan” in a tweet. Adams tweeted similar thoughts on Sunday by saying, “In times that you don’t understand, just realize how blessed you are and remember what got you to this point. #inGodiTrust.”

More from the New York Daily News:

UCLA’s media relations office confirmed Adams’ arrest Monday while the 13th-ranked Bruins were beginning preparations for their season opener Saturday against Virginia at the Rose Bowl. Adams allegedly used force to take the phone, according to Tod Tamberg, the assistant director of UCLA’s media relations and public outreach office. The 21-year-old Adams is being held on $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Adams’ teammates expressed shock over news of his arrest. UCLA issued a press statement saying the school will keep much of the investigation into the matter internal.

SOURCE: New York Daily News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

UCLA Football Star Ishmael Adams Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Uber Driver was originally published on theurbandaily.com

