UCLA Football Star Ishmael Adams Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Uber Driver

Adams’ arrest was confirmed by UCLA’s media relations department and reported by the New York Daily News. The 21-year-old All-Pac-12 First Team member recently took to Twitter to ask for prayers after saying he was being “attacked by Satan” in a tweet. Adams tweeted similar thoughts on Sunday by saying, “In times that you don’t understand, just realize how blessed you are and remember what got you to this point. #inGodiTrust.”

I'm being attacked by satan, can you please pray for me? #Godbless — Ishmael Adams (@ishadams) August 25, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from the New York Daily News:

UCLA’s media relations office confirmed Adams’ arrest Monday while the 13th-ranked Bruins were beginning preparations for their season opener Saturday against Virginia at the Rose Bowl. Adams allegedly used force to take the phone, according to Tod Tamberg, the assistant director of UCLA’s media relations and public outreach office. The 21-year-old Adams is being held on $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Adams’ teammates expressed shock over news of his arrest. UCLA issued a press statement saying the school will keep much of the investigation into the matter internal.

