Should You Brag To Your Friends About Your Mate? [POLL]

Gary With Da Tea reports that the newly-single Christina Milian is now hooking up with her best friend Karrueche Tran’s ex-boyfriend Chris Brown! Maybe this alleged mess could have been avoided if Karrueche kept her relationship to herself. So this situation got us wondering, should you brag to your friends about your mate?
