CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Should You Brag To Your Friends About Your Mate? [POLL]

Michael Costello - Front Row - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Gary With Da Tea reports that the newly-single Christina Milian is now hooking up with her best friend Karrueche Tran’s ex-boyfriend Chris Brown! Maybe this alleged mess could have been avoided if Karrueche kept her relationship to herself. So this situation got us wondering, should you brag to your friends about your mate?

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Tell us what you think by voting in our poll…

Take Our Poll

(function(d,c,j){if(!d.getElementById(j)){var pd=d.createElement(c),s;pd.id=j;pd.src=’https://ronerickeysmileymorningshow.wordpress.com/wp-content/mu-plugins/shortcodes/js/polldaddy-shortcode.js&#8217;;s=d.getElementsByTagName(c)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(pd,s);} else if(typeof jQuery !==’undefined’)jQuery(d.body).trigger(‘pd-script-load’);}(document,’script’,’pd-polldaddy-loader’));

    View gallery

    Should You Brag To Your Friends About Your Mate? [POLL]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    Also On Hot 107.9:
    20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
    The Smokers Club Fest
    20 photos
    New Music
    Latest
    Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
    Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

        Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
    04.16.19
    Reec & Neffie
    Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

    Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
    04.10.18
    Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

    Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
    12.08.16
    Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

    Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
    12.07.16
    ×
    Don't show this to me again
    Not now
    Close