T-Pain Says Taylor Swift Needs Some “Soul Pole,” Discusses Status Of T-Wayne Album, & Past Issues With DJ Drama

It’s been over a decade since the “Rappa Ternt Sagga” released his debut album, but 15 years later, T-Pain is as relevant as ever – one Auto-Tune melody at a time.

Following the viral firestorm of his NPR “Tiny Desk Concert” and his latest release, T-Pain Presents Happy Hour: The Greatest Hits, the 29-year-old singer/songwriter dropped his DJ Drama-hosted mixtape The Iron Way. After a brief fallout with the famed DJ, T-Pain finally scored his own Gangsta Grillz-hosted tape.

GlobalGrind caught up with Mr. Penderazdoun backstage at The FADER Fort in Austin, Texas to discuss resolving his issue with Drama, possibly releasing the long-delayed “T-Wayne” project with Lil Wayne, being happy, and Taylor Swift needing some “soul pole” in her life.

T-Pain’s DJ Drama-hosted mixtape The Iron Way is available for download right now. Watch our exclusive interview with T-Pain up top.

Brittany Lewis Posted March 31, 2015

