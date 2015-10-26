Hear Beyonce’s Tribute Snippet To Nicki Minaj Called “Darling Nicki (Minaj)” (NEW MUSIC)

The blossoming friendship between Beyonce and Nicki Minaj has definitely turned into #girlfriendgoals for a lot of besties, but it looks like the Queen Bey is upping the ante.

After the two put on a show-stopping performance at the Tidal concert last week, the music world has been itching for more of their growing relationship.

Behind the scenes footage from the duo’s live performance of “Feeling Myself” at the Tidal X 10/20 concert was released today, which includes a tribute piece to her newest best friend, Nicki Minaj.

The snippet is titled “Darling Nicki (Minaj),” and has Bey singing in her lower tone, playing off of Prince’s song, “Darling Nikki.”

Nicki, herself, posted the snippet to her Instagram, which she captioned, “Bey has spoken 👸🏽👸🏽👑👑💞💕💖 #RapQueen #QueenBey my #bayBey 😊 Still have the #Tidal kisses to all my QUEENS😘.”

Check out the tribute piece from Bey for Nicki above, and let us know your thoughts.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

