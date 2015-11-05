Will Brooks Talks Expecting First Child + Title Fight With Marcin Held [VIDEO]

Bellator MMA Lightweight king out of Chicago, “Ill” Will Brooks is ready to defend his Lightweight title belt as he faces Marcin Held at Bellator 145 this Friday 9/8c on Spike TV.

JR Bang caught up with Brooks in St. Louis to discuss the title fight as well as the recent PitBull controversy. Brooks also revealed he and his fiance are expecting a child as she is about five months pregnant (see photo to the right). Safe to say he is fighting for a lot more than a title belt these days so we may see a new “Ill” Will Brooks this Friday.

Headlining Bellator 145 this Friday 9/8c on Spike TV is Daniel Straus Vs Patricio Pitbull.

