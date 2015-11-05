CLOSE
Daniel Straus Fighting For More Than A Bellator Title [VIDEO]

After a TKO win over former King of the Cage titlist Henry Corrales in June, former titleholder Daniel Straus is ready to headline a rematch against featherweight champ Patricio Freire at Bellator 145 this Friday 9/8c on Spike TV.

Having been less than a year since their last bout, Daniel Straus reveals to JR Bang why this is more than just a Bellator Title in the video above.

