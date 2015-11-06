Bellator MMA Color Commentator Jimmy Smith talks to J.R. Bang about the upcoming Bellator 145: Vengeance. Will Daniel Straus finally get over the hump against Featherweight Champion Patricio Pitbull? Can Will Brooks avoid the upset against Marcin Held?
Watch the video above to see everything you need to know for Bellator 145 this Friday 9/8c on Spike TV.
Will Brooks Talks Expecting First Child + Title Fight With Marcin Held [VIDEO]
Daniel Straus Fighting For More Than A Bellator Title [VIDEO]
Bellator MMA Color Commentator Jimmy Smith On Everything You Need To Know For Friday [VIDEO] was originally published on hot1041stl.com