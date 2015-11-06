CLOSE
Bellator MMA Color Commentator Jimmy Smith On Everything You Need To Know For Friday [VIDEO]

Bellator MMA Color Commentator Jimmy Smith talks to J.R. Bang about the upcoming Bellator 145: Vengeance. Will Daniel Straus finally get over the hump against Featherweight Champion Patricio Pitbull? Can Will Brooks avoid the upset against Marcin Held?

Watch the video above to see everything you need to know for Bellator 145 this Friday 9/8c on Spike TV.

Bellator MMA Color Commentator Jimmy Smith On Everything You Need To Know For Friday [VIDEO] was originally published on hot1041stl.com

