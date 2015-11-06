Bellator MMA Color Commentator Jimmy Smith talks to J.R. Bang about the upcoming Bellator 145: Vengeance. Will Daniel Straus finally get over the hump against Featherweight Champion Patricio Pitbull? Can Will Brooks avoid the upset against Marcin Held?

Follow @JrBangFollow @HOT1041

Watch the video above to see everything you need to know for Bellator 145 this Friday 9/8c on Spike TV.

Will Brooks Talks Expecting First Child + Title Fight With Marcin Held [VIDEO]

Daniel Straus Fighting For More Than A Bellator Title [VIDEO]

Bellator MMA Color Commentator Jimmy Smith On Everything You Need To Know For Friday [VIDEO] was originally published on hot1041stl.com

@ACThePlug Posted November 5, 2015

Also On Hot 107.9: