E.D.I. Mean talks to B High about working on the 2pac biopic and what we can expect from the movie. For instance what really happened between Faith and Tupac. The creation of hits such as Made Niggaz, Rearview, Bomb First, and more. Plus E.D.I. talks about Thug Mansion in Atlanta and how 2pac and the Outlawz kicked it in the Atl and much more .

