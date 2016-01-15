0 reads Leave a comment
Ingredients
*you can use a 2 large pie plates, 9×13 pan, or make 12 to 16 cupcakes
1 (15 oz.) pkg. oreo cookies with the cream attached
1/4 Cup melted Butter
1/2 gallon Vanilla Ice Cream
or
any flavor you choose
1 medium container Frozen Whipped Topping
(like Cool Whip)
Toasted nuts (optional)
Hot Fudge Sauce
Bassman's Top 5 Houston Soul Food Spots
5 photos Launch gallery
Bassman's Top 5 Houston Soul Food Spots
1. # 5 Just Ox TailsSource:www.yelp.com 1 of 5
2. # 4 Creole SoulSource:www.yelp.com 2 of 5
3. # 3 Mikki's Soul FoodSource:www.yelp.com 3 of 5
4. #2 Houston's This Is ItSource:www.yelp.com 4 of 5
5. # 1 Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul FoodSource:www.yelp.com 5 of 5
Hot Fudge Oreo Cupcakes Recipe was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
comments – add yours