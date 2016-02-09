Khloe Kardashian and James Harden are no longer a couple.

The Houston Rockets guard and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star split after Koko decided to call off the relationship.

The two were still dating last summer, but the relationship was put on hold after Khloe rushed to help her estranged husband Lamar Odom, who had overdosed in a Nevada brothel. A family member of the NBA baller said it was Khloe’s commitment to Lamar’s health that put a strain on her relationship with Harden:

“It hasn’t been easy. James obviously has wanted to see her more and be with her more, but she’s felt like she needed to stay in L.A. to be with her family and to deal with Lamar stuff. That has put some strain on things.”

In the meantime, it looks like ex French Montana may be back in Khloe’s life. The two were spotted leaving Ace Of Diamonds in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Stay tuned to find out whether Khloe and James rekindle things.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Getty

Every Time Khloe Kardashian Flashed Her Camel Toe (PHOTOS) 12 photos Launch gallery Every Time Khloe Kardashian Flashed Her Camel Toe (PHOTOS) 1. Khloe's been flashing her camel since the very beginning. 1 of 12 2. Hi, Camille! 2 of 12 3. We mean, Kamille. 3 of 12 4. Remember when the sisters introduced us to CTC? 4 of 12 5. One thing's for sure, Khloe rocks the camel toe better than anyone. 5 of 12 6. Wherever she goes, her camel toe goes with her. 6 of 12 7. Hi. 7 of 12 8. Khloe flashes a CT in Miami. 8 of 12 9. Parental Advisory. Camel toe visible. 9 of 12 10. And now it has a name. Camille the Camel. 10 of 12 11. We love Khloe and her Camille. 11 of 12 12. Even at the gym Khloe rocks her camel toe. 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Every Time Khloe Kardashian Flashed Her Camel Toe (PHOTOS) Every Time Khloe Kardashian Flashed Her Camel Toe (PHOTOS)

Khloe Kardashian Calls It Quits With James Harden; Is She Back With French? was originally published on globalgrind.com