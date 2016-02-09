CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Khloe Kardashian Calls It Quits With James Harden; Is She Back With French?

Khloe's commitment to Lamar's health put a strain on things.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 13, 2016

Khloe Kardashian and James Harden are no longer a couple.

The Houston Rockets guard and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star split after Koko decided to call off the relationship.

The two were still dating last summer, but the relationship was put on hold after Khloe rushed to help her estranged husband Lamar Odom, who had overdosed in a Nevada brothel. A family member of the NBA baller said it was Khloe’s commitment to Lamar’s health that put a strain on her relationship with Harden:

“It hasn’t been easy. James obviously has wanted to see her more and be with her more, but she’s felt like she needed to stay in L.A. to be with her family and to deal with Lamar stuff. That has put some strain on things.”

In the meantime, it looks like ex French Montana may be back in Khloe’s life. The two were spotted leaving Ace Of Diamonds in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Khloe Kardashian, James Harden

Stay tuned to find out whether Khloe and James rekindle things.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Getty

Every Time Khloe Kardashian Flashed Her Camel Toe (PHOTOS)

12 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Khloe Kardashian Flashed Her Camel Toe (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Every Time Khloe Kardashian Flashed Her Camel Toe (PHOTOS)

Every Time Khloe Kardashian Flashed Her Camel Toe (PHOTOS)

Khloe Kardashian Calls It Quits With James Harden; Is She Back With French? was originally published on globalgrind.com

couples , dating , french montana , James Harden , Khloe Kardashian , Lamar Odom , Split

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close