AM BUZZ: Kanye Begs Mark Zuckerberg For Money; Drake To Release His Own Brand Of Liquor & More…

Get caught up on this morning's buzz….

Kanye Publicly Begs For Mark Zuckerberg To Give Him Money

Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 - Runway

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Kanye basically told Mark Zuckerberg, “I’m going to let you finish your birthday, but um…I really need some money.”

No..really.

The rapper took to Twitter to solicit Zuckerberg for an artistic investment:

He then continued comparing himself to Walt Disney, but poorer:

And then he humbled himself, to continue his plea:

Wait, but where’s your wife? If you guys are a unit, why isn’t she investing in your ideas?

Anyway, do you think his Twitter pleas will get him the attention and money he needs?

The story continues.

UP NEXT: We May Be Able To Take Shots Of Drake With His New Whiskey

AM BUZZ: Kanye Begs Mark Zuckerberg For Money; Drake To Release His Own Brand Of Liquor & More… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

