17 Photos Of The Sexiest Moments From Drake & Rihanna’s “Work” Video

AubRih’s been doing this dance for a long time now, so we’re at the point where we just need to know: Drizzy, are you giving Rihanna all that work, or nah?

Just after her 28th birthday, the beautiful Bajan dropped a sexually charged visual to her collaborative ANTI track “Work,” which features OVO Chief Drake and his eggplant at their most vulnerable in a two-part clip.

In the second part, Rihanna and her longtime boo redo the whole video, but this time it’s just them in a room and Drake can barely keep himself together as she wines and grinds with her nipples out, in a skirt that begs the question, “Rih, you ain’t got no panties on?!”

Things got hot and heavy, and soon after, social media blew up with all the meme-worthy moments. Check out their pent-up sexual energy below.

Rih’s a bad gyal, indeed.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

