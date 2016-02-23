CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

17 Photos Of The Sexiest Moments From Drake & Rihanna’s “Work” Video

Work, work, work, work, work, work...

0 reads
Leave a comment

AubRih’s been doing this dance for a long time now, so we’re at the point where we just need to know: Drizzy, are you giving Rihanna all that work, or nah?

Just after her 28th birthday, the beautiful Bajan dropped a sexually charged visual to her collaborative ANTI track “Work,” which features OVO Chief Drake and his eggplant at their most vulnerable in a two-part clip.

In the second part, Rihanna and her longtime boo redo the whole video, but this time it’s just them in a room and Drake can barely keep himself together as she wines and grinds with her nipples out, in a skirt that begs the question, “Rih, you ain’t got no panties on?!

Things got hot and heavy, and soon after, social media blew up with all the meme-worthy moments. Check out their pent-up sexual energy below.

Rih’s a bad gyal, indeed.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

17 Photos Of The Sexiest Moments From Drake & Rihanna’s “Work” Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

Drake , Rihanna , sexiest moments , video , Work

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close