Kanye West Changes The Fashion Calendar

We already know that Kanye West is not a fan of the fashion industry. Consistently and constantly clashing with fashion, Mr. West has decided it’s time to make the rules instead of play by them.

No more fashion calendar… I'm going Mad Max… 6 collections a year…3 albums a year — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 12, 2016 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Currently, the fashion industry abides by two collections a year (Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter). In the past several years, mid-season collections, like Resort Wear or a Cruise Collection have popped up on the fashion calendar. Nevertheless, Mr. West will have not one, nor two, but SIX collections per year. Interesting.

All these journalists can give their opinions well these are mine…yes I believe in my ripped homeless sweaters!!! — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 9, 2016 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ripped homeless sweaters, offered all year long, for all!

Danielle James Posted March 15, 2016

