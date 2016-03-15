We already know that Kanye West is not a fan of the fashion industry. Consistently and constantly clashing with fashion, Mr. West has decided it’s time to make the rules instead of play by them.
Currently, the fashion industry abides by two collections a year (Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter). In the past several years, mid-season collections, like Resort Wear or a Cruise Collection have popped up on the fashion calendar. Nevertheless, Mr. West will have not one, nor two, but SIX collections per year. Interesting.
Ripped homeless sweaters, offered all year long, for all!
DON’T MISS:
Kanye West Is In An Unrequited Love Affair With The Fashion Industry, And It’s Time He Learns How To Move On
FAB OR FUG: Kendall Jenner Channels Big Sister Kim Kardashian On The Balmain Runway
Is Kim Kardashian West Going Through A Style Evolution?
Kanye West Changes The Fashion Calendar was originally published on hellobeautiful.com