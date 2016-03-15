CLOSE
So Beautiful
Home

Kanye West Changes The Fashion Calendar

0 reads
Leave a comment

We already know that Kanye West is not a fan of the fashion industry. Consistently and constantly clashing with fashion, Mr. West has decided it’s time to make the rules instead of play by them.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Currently, the fashion industry abides by two collections a year (Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter). In the past several years, mid-season collections, like Resort Wear or a Cruise Collection have popped up on the fashion calendar. Nevertheless, Mr. West will have not one, nor two, but SIX collections per year. Interesting.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ripped homeless sweaters, offered all year long, for all!

DON’T MISS:

Kanye West Is In An Unrequited Love Affair With The Fashion Industry, And It’s Time He Learns How To Move On

FAB OR FUG: Kendall Jenner Channels Big Sister Kim Kardashian On The Balmain Runway

Is Kim Kardashian West Going Through A Style Evolution?

Kanye West Changes The Fashion Calendar was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

fashion , Kanye West , style

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close