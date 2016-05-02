Beyoncé did not come to play, she came to slay, and her record sales prove as much.

According to Billboard, Beyoncé will top the Billboard 200 for this week, selling a staggering 653,000 units (including streams) in its first week, making it the largest release in 2016 thus far. This is also Bey’s 6th album in a row to reach number one, let alone debut at the top, a record-breaking feat.

In addition, Beyonce has charted four further albums on the tally: Live at Wembley (No. 17 in 2004), Irremplazable EP (No. 109 in 2007), Above and Beyonce: Video Collection (No. 35 in 2009) and Beyonce: More Only EP (No. 8 in 2014), Billboard noted.

Meanwhile, Bey wasn’t alone in having a huge week–she’s got some competition. Canadian Emo rapper Drake dropped his new album Views From The 6, which sold an incredible 600,000 in one day on iTunes, Verge wrote. He will easily surpass Nothing Was The Same, which sold a career-best 658,000 copies in seven days. Not to mention, his week sales will easily beat Beyonce, Verge noted.

But either way, we stay winning. Congrats Bey, Congrats Drake!

RELATED LINKS:

Beyoncé Cancels Nashville Show, Raises Some Questions

The Internet Hilariously Reacts To Beyonce’s #Lemonade

10 Things You Should Know About Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’

#ISlay: ‘Lemonade’ Is Beyoncé Sixth Number 1 Album In A Row was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kellee Terrell Posted May 2, 2016

Also On Hot 107.9: