Since Blac Chyna got together with Rob Kardashian, we’ve heard a lot about the Kardashian clan’s alleged criticisms for their newest member of the family. While they think it’s okay to point fingers at Rob‘s future wife, Gary With Da Tea has a strong opinion on it. He points out some old facts that make us remember why the Kardashians are in no position to judge their future sister-in-law. Watch the video above to see Gary explain more in this exclusive video edition of Gary’s Tea.

Gary’s Tea: Why The Kardashians Don’t Have A Right To Judge Blac Chyna [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com