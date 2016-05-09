Gary’s Tea: Why The Kardashians Don’t Have A Right To Judge Blac Chyna [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 05.09.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Since Blac Chyna got together with Rob Kardashian, we’ve heard a lot about the Kardashian clan’s alleged criticisms for their newest member of the family. While they think it’s okay to point fingers at Rob‘s future wife, Gary With Da Tea has a strong opinion on it. He points out some old facts that make us remember why the Kardashians are in no position to judge their future sister-in-law. Watch the video above to see Gary explain more in this exclusive video edition of Gary’s Tea

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Rob Kardashian Defends Engagement To Blac Chyna [VIDEO]

RELATED: How Blac Chyna’s Engagement Is The Best Revenge Against Tyga [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tyga Responds To Blac Chyna’s Engagement To Rob Kardashian 

Gary’s Tea: Why The Kardashians Don’t Have A Right To Judge Blac Chyna [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Blac Chyna , Gary's Tea , Judge , Kardashian , Videos

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close