They’re Back: The McGhee Sextuplets Recreate Popular Photo With Parents

Six years after their viral family photo owned the internet, the McGhee family is back with an adorable reproduction.
The picture came ahead of the Wednesday premiere of their new UP Network reality TV show, Growing Up McGhee, according to TODAY.
In 2010, Mia and Rozonno McGhee of Columbus, Ohio welcomed Elijah, Issac, Josiah, Madison, Olivia, and Rozonno Jr., who turned 6 years old Thursday. The children made history on June 9, 2010, when they became the first set of sextuplets born in their hometown.
They recently posed for an updated version of their famous photo, which was shot by Brian and Janine Killian of Peters Photography, the same photographers who shot the original image, writes TODAY:
“We knew that one was special,” Brian Killian told TODAY of the first time he photographed the McGhees. “I think people still remember seeing it six years ago. To have six little babies asleep on their dad — that’s a unique portrait.”
The photo was commissioned to promote their new reality TV show on the UP network, “Growing Up McGhee,” which premieres tonight.
The show isn’t the family’s first time on the small screen, though. They also had a reality show on the Oprah Winfrey Network, “Six Little McGhees,” which ended in 2014.
The new reality show follows the parents as they balance taking care of their six children and running their carpet-cleaning business.
