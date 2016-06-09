CLOSE
National
Home

They’re Back: The McGhee Sextuplets Recreate Popular Photo With Parents

The reproduction came ahead of the Wednesday premiere of their new UP Network reality TV show, "Growing Up McGhee."

0 reads
Leave a comment

Six years after their viral family photo owned the internet, the McGhee family is back with an adorable reproduction.

The picture came ahead of the Wednesday premiere of their new UP Network reality TV show, Growing Up McGhee, according to TODAY.

In 2010, Mia and Rozonno McGhee of Columbus, Ohio welcomed Elijah, Issac, Josiah, Madison, Olivia, and Rozonno Jr., who turned 6 years old Thursday. The children made history on June 9, 2010, when they became the first set of sextuplets born in their hometown.

They recently posed for an updated version of their famous photo, which was shot by Brian and Janine Killian of Peters Photography, the same photographers who shot the original image, writes TODAY:

“We knew that one was special,” Brian Killian told TODAY of the first time he photographed the McGhees. “I think people still remember seeing it six years ago. To have six little babies asleep on their dad — that’s a unique portrait.”

The photo was commissioned to promote their new reality TV show on the UP network, “Growing Up McGhee,” which premieres tonight.

The show isn’t the family’s first time on the small screen, though. They also had a reality show on the Oprah Winfrey Network, “Six Little McGhees,” which ended in 2014.

The new reality show follows the parents as they balance taking care of their six children and running their carpet-cleaning business.

SOURCE: TODAY | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

SEE ALSO:

Black Couple Gives Birth To Sextuplets In Columbus

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Top Black Pop Culture Moments Of 2016 (So Far!)

7 photos Launch gallery

Top Black Pop Culture Moments Of 2016 (So Far!)

Continue reading Top Black Pop Culture Moments Of 2016 (So Far!)

Top Black Pop Culture Moments Of 2016 (So Far!)

They’re Back: The McGhee Sextuplets Recreate Popular Photo With Parents was originally published on newsone.com

Issac McGhee , Josiah McGhee , Madison McGhee , Mia McGhee , Olivia McGhee , Rozonno Jr Mcghee , Rozonno McGhee

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close