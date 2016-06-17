Join us for a Birthday Bash Father’s Day Cookout!

It’s time to honor some special people!

Sunday June 19th – 11am – 3pm

Fair Oaks Park – 1460 Booth Rd SW. Marietta, GA 30008

We want you and Dad to end Birthday Bash Weekend with us at the FREE Father’s Day Cookout presented by Cracker Barrel! Sunday June 19th starting at 11am – at Fair Oaks Park – 1465 Booth Rd SW in Marietta. You and your family don’t want to miss This Father’s Day Cookout! Bring Dad out to enjoy food, giveaway’s, games and performances by Vashawn Mitchell, Jor’Dan Armstrong, Torion, King Edward, Tray Chaney, Free Will, King Kanja and just added Mathew Knowles’ new group, Blushhh Music and more. Hosted by Hot 107.9’s Reec & his celebrity friends! For more information about career opportunities with Cracker Barrel, visit crackerbarrel.com/careers

Click to see FaceBook invite

