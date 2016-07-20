CLOSE
2 Chainz ‘Not Invited’ (NEW VIDEO)

Tity Boi and his canine friend know how to have fun.

2 Chainz behind-the-scenes on "Not Invited" video

2 Chainz just released the official video for his new single “Not Invited,” and it’s pretty hilarious.

Tity Boi and his French bulldog Trappy champion a party that’s filled to the brim with bikini-clad women and alcohol, plus another cute pup for 2 Chainz’s road dog to hit on. Dripping in personality, Trappy takes notice of all the fine women in attendance and quickly proves he’s the perfect wingman, totally upstaging 2 Chainz.

Toward the end, the pup wins our love when he hops on a hoverboard like any cool dog would. You can find the full visual on Hpnotiq’s social media.

“Hpnotiq is iconic. I don’t think a lot of people realize how important it was and is to rap music culture,“ said 2 Chainz. “So, me and Trappy had to bring it back on ‘em. R. Kelly had a whole wall of it in his video? Well we have a house full. It’s a new era.”  

Watch Trappy and 2 Chainz raise the roof above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Team Epiphany

2 Chainz ‘Not Invited’ (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

2 Chainz , hpnotiq , new video

