First Glimpse At Ray-J And Princess Love’s Wedding

Ray J and Princess Love are embarking on a new journey as husband and wife!

The reality stars and entrepreneurs exchanged their “I Do’s” yesterday at a downtown Los Angeles venue. Ray J’s sister Brandy was reportedly in attendance and sang a rendition of the Etta James classic “At Last” at the reception.

For some time, the couple kept their engagement under wraps, but it was confirmed in October 2015 that they were engaged. Congratulations to Ray J and Princess!

