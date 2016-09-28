CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Must Read: Serena Williams Posts Deeply Personal Message About Black Lives Matter On Facebook

"I had to take a look at me. I won't be silent."

0 reads
Leave a comment

Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2015

Serena Williams is among the greatest athletes on the planet, and she also happens to be a Black woman. Today, she used her platform to speak out about police brutality by sharing a deeply personal anecdote about what it’s like to be driving while Black.

In the touching and honest message, Serena writes, Today I asked my 18 year old nephew (to be clear he’s black) to drive me to my meetings so I can work on my phone #safteyfirst. In the distance I saw cop on the side of the road. I quickly checked to see if he was obliging by the speed limit.”

She continued, “Than [sic] I remembered that horrible video of the woman in the car when a cop shot her boyfriend. All of this went through my mind in a matter of seconds. I even regretted not driving myself. I would never forgive myself if something happened to my nephew. He’s so innocent. So were all ‘the others’…”

“Why did I have to think about this in 2016? Have we not gone through enough, opened so many doors, impacted billions of lives? But I realized we must stride on- for it’s not how far we have come but how much further still we have to go,” she went on, before concluding, “I than wondered than have I spoken up? I had to take a look at me. What about my nephews? What if I have a son and what about my daughters? As Dr. Martin Luther King said  ‘There comes a time when silence is betrayal’. I Won’t Be Silent.”

We couldn’t be prouder of Serena for sharing her feelings, which sadly far too many people of color will find familiar. Hopefully more celebrities will continue to do the same.

SOURCE: Facebook | PHOTO: Getty

Must Read: Serena Williams Posts Deeply Personal Message About Black Lives Matter On Facebook was originally published on globalgrind.com

Serena Williams

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close