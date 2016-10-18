CLOSE
SMH: 12-Year-Old Girl Falls From 17th Floor While Trying To Pose For A Selfie

Oksana B. was reportedly following a craze that the young kids are doing.

Oksana B., a 12-year old from the city of Perm, Russia, has died after climbing over a ledge on the 17th floor of an apartment building ‘to take a cool selfie.’

The young girl reportedly sent a photograph to her friend from the dangerous position a moment before she fell to her death. Just before the tragic accident, Oksana told her mother she was going for a walk, but instead she went up to the seventeenth floor of her block of flats where she took the selfie standing on the other side of the rooftop balcony.

According to reports, Oksana’s friend tried to call her upon receiving the selfie after noticing that the picture seemed to be particularly dangerous. When Oksana didn’t pick up, the friend sent the photo to her mom, but by then it was too late. Passer-byers had already spotted the 12-year old’s body on the ground of the building and contacted police, who then informed her mother.

Oksana’s uncle said of his late niece, “She was such a friendly girl. She was a good pupil, she had no problems at school. She took dance classes and English classes. She had so much to live for and now she has lost her life to the craze of looking to do extreme selfies for social media. There can be no other reason why she climbed over the damned handrail.”

Officials believe that Oksana B. lost her balance while sitting on the handrail and fell.

SMH: 12-Year-Old Girl Falls From 17th Floor While Trying To Pose For A Selfie was originally published on globalgrind.com

