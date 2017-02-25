Ripp Flamez Walks Us Through His Projects With His Latest EP “Project Melodies” [MIXTAPE]

Ripp Flamez has attributed plenty of credibility in his home town of Cleveland Ohio, but with the latest release of his EP “Project Melodies” he is sure to stir up the nation with his new wave of melodies. Project Melodies sounds like a reminiscent ode to his old projects. Even in the first song he takes you to a place where he recognizes where he has actually made it out of the projects for those that have been raised in the projects you will understand. You also hear him mention in his single “Sunshine” that his Kindness should not be taken for weakness, “Staring at the moonlight, started me a new life, I just wanna do right, yeahhhh, but these ni***s to trife, they must never knew I use to live that goon life.” – Ripp Flamez
Ripp Flamez does not hesitate to express himself through his music he’s Learning He’s looking to put Cleveland in a new place musically since Bone Thugs N Harmony. Watch Learning a single of his last mixtape DayOne Forever
There are so many ways to look at this project but from our prospective this is a kid that simply “Made it out the projects.” Listen to the full ep below exclusively on Livemixtapes.
After making a name for himself in the underground, rising Cleveland rapper Ripp Flamez comes through with his new mixtape Project Melodies. The 10-track effort features production by Zaytoven, Mitch Mula, Sosa 808, Nard & B, and more.
Stream or download Project Melodies below.
01. Projects Feat. Bigga Rankin (Prod. By Zaytoven)
02. All Good (Prod. By Sosa 808 & Montana Corleone)
03. Sunshine (Prod. By Mitch Mula)
04. Name Number (Prod. By Nard & B & XL)
05. Down All Night (Prod. By Mitch Mula)
06. Blurry (Prod. By Mitch Mula)
07. Ballin (Prod. By Sosa 808)
08. Outwitted (Prod. By Mitch Mula)
09. Obsessed (Prod. By Sosa 808)
10. Ripp Flamez Church In The Projects (Prod. By Mitch Mula)