Ripp Flamez Walks Us Through His Projects With His Latest EP “Project Melodies” [MIXTAPE]

Ripp Flamez has attributed plenty of credibility in his home town of Cleveland Ohio, but with the latest release of his EP “Project Melodies” he is sure to stir up the nation with his new wave of melodies. Project Melodies sounds like a reminiscent ode to his old projects. Even in the first song he takes you to a place where he recognizes where he has actually made it out of the projects for those that have been raised in the projects you will understand. You also hear him mention in his single “Sunshine” that his Kindness should not be taken for weakness, “Staring at the moonlight, started me a new life, I just wanna do right, yeahhhh, but these ni***s to trife, they must never knew I use to live that goon life.” – Ripp Flamez

Ripp Flamez does not hesitate to express himself through his music he’s Learning He’s looking to put Cleveland in a new place musically since Bone Thugs N Harmony. Watch Learning a single of his last mixtape DayOne Forever

There are so many ways to look at this project but from our prospective this is a kid that simply “Made it out the projects.” Listen to the full ep below exclusively on Livemixtapes.

