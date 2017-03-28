Two of the kings of comedy took the stage together for a surprise stand-up performance for a lucky New Orleans crowd.

Chris Rock invited Dave Chapelle on stage for the first night of his Total Blackout tour. Chappelle walked on stage to a standing ovation from the audience.

“Tonight, you are all part of a social experiment,” said Chappelle, according to . “Stranger things have happened in New Orleans.”

Rock called the moment ‘Watch The Throne Part 2’ on IG:

Unfortunately, the performance banned phones–so we don’t know exactly what jokes were delivered. But The New Orleans Advocate and The Times-Picayune revealed the comedians tackled Trump, Zika, Caitlyn Jenner, Rock’s divorce, and Chappelle’s wife, to name a few.

Model/media mogul Tyra Banks expressed here excitement about the moment via Twitter:

Witnessed comedic history tonight. @chrisrock & @DaveChappelle on the stage together. Magic. — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) March 26, 2017

SOURCE: Huffington Post

RELATED LINKS

Dave Chappelle: ‘Key & Peele’ Hurt My Feelings

Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave Chappelle Comedy Special

In Case You Missed It: Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle Did Stand Up Together & It Was Reportedly Amazing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Keyaira Kelly Posted March 28, 2017

Also On Hot 107.9: