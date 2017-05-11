CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

92-year-old Atlanta Woman Breaks 400 Meters Track Record [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
TOPSHOT-ATHLETICS-CZE-MARATHON

Source: MICHAL CIZEK / Getty

92-year-old Betty Lindberg doesn’t understand the meaning of slowing down. The wonder woman broke the American record for the 400 meters Grand Prix event in the 90+ division on Tuesday, posting a time of 3:05.01.

But this is just one of many records broken by Ms. Betty. Last years she broke the 800 meters world and national record in the 90+ division. with a time of 6:57.56.

Betty says she will continue to run and if she can, break as many records as she can.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

92-year-old Atlanta Woman Breaks 400 Meters Track Record [VIDEO] was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close