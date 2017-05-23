Black Tony Pulls Off Major Food Theft With Twerking Distraction [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley to boast about his exciting adventure at QuikTrip the night before. He explained that he was with his homies and a couple of college girls, and they all collaborated to lift tons and tons of food!

Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

