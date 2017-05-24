JMBLYA 2017

Gucci Mane Teases New Tape With Metro Boomin

Via | HotNewHipHop

New music on the way.

Gucci Mane and the art of the tease.Today on 3 separate Instagram post Gucci mane hinted at his upcoming project with super producer Metro Boomin. Just last week Gucci dropped similar posts hinting at a mixtape with Metro that could drop at anytime. Those post included the captions,“Somebody dare me to drop this tape with metro ASAP…say I want do it!!!!” Following up with another post, “Metro. Guwop. New tape 🚨 saynomo.”

Check out Gucci Mane’s post from today teasing the album. Of course fans are eager to hear the two Atlanta legends back on multiple tracks together.

Finish this story [here]

 

