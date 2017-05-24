Bryson Tiller Releases Feature-Less Tracklist For “True To Self” Album

Via |

Bryson Tiller has provided an update on his sophomore album True to Self. The T R A P S O U L singer unveiled the tracklist for the highly anticipated LP, which is scheduled to drop on June 23.

The True to Self tracklist features 19 songs with no guest appearances. “Somethin Tells Me,” one of the three tracks Tiller dropped earlier this month, is slated for the album. “Honey” and the Young Thug-assisted “Get Mine” are not included on the project.

Pre-order True to Self on iTunes and Amazon. Check out the official tracklist below.

1. Rain On Me

2. No Longer Friends

3. Don’t Get Too High

4. Blowing Smoke

5. We Both Know

6. You Got It

7. In Check

8. Self-Made

9. Run Me Dry

10. High Stakes

11. Rain Interlude

12. Teach Me A Lesson

13. Stay Blessed

14. Money Problems/Benz Truck

15. Set It Off

16. Nevermind This Interlude

17. Before You Judge

18. Somethin Tells Me

19. Always

