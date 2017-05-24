Bryson Tiller Releases Feature-Less Tracklist For “True To Self” Album

Via | HipHopDX
Bryson Tiller has provided an update on his sophomore album True to Self. The T R A P S O U L singer unveiled the tracklist for the highly anticipated LP, which is scheduled to drop on June 23.
The True to Self tracklist features 19 songs with no guest appearances. “Somethin Tells Me,” one of the three tracks Tiller dropped earlier this month, is slated for the album. “Honey” and the Young Thug-assisted “Get Mine” are not included on the project.
Pre-order True to Self on iTunes and Amazon. Check out the official tracklist below.
1. Rain On Me
2. No Longer Friends
3. Don’t Get Too High
4. Blowing Smoke
5. We Both Know
6. You Got It
7. In Check
8. Self-Made
9. Run Me Dry
10. High Stakes
11. Rain Interlude
12. Teach Me A Lesson
13. Stay Blessed
14. Money Problems/Benz Truck
15. Set It Off
16. Nevermind This Interlude
17. Before You Judge
18. Somethin Tells Me
19. Always
Finish this story [here]
Also On Hot 107.9:
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
10 photos Launch gallery
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
1. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 3 of 10
4. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 8 of 10
9. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours