Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Local News: Target settlement + Juror selected In The Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Trial

Tami LaTrell

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment

local label

Source: mattjeacock / Getty


 

Target settlement is underway 

Logos

Source: Getty / Getty


Target is prepared to payout $18.5 million in a settlement for the 2013 data breach that loss lots of customers credit card information.  As part of the agreement Target has to implement a comprehensive information security program.

 

Juror selected in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial

BIll Cosby in Court Over Sexual-Assault Case

Source: Pool / Getty


A jury has almost been selected in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial.  Eleven jurors have been chosen so far out of the twelve jurors needed.  The 11 jurors are eight men and three women. All are white, except for one African American female.  His trial is set to begin June 5 in Montgomery County, in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

 

The threat level in the UK has been heightened

Deadly Blast Kills 22 at Manchester Arena Pop Concert

Source: Christopher Furlong / Getty


 

The threat level in the UK has been heightened from severe to critical after Monday’s deadly bombing.  The Prime Minister says this means not only is a future attack likely, but one could be imminent.  Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed is reacting to the bombing saying no one should fear for safety when attending events in their community.

 

 

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

10 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Local News: Target settlement + Juror selected In The Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Trial

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest