Local News: Target settlement + Juror selected In The Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Trial

Target settlement is underway

Target is prepared to payout $18.5 million in a settlement for the 2013 data breach that loss lots of customers credit card information. As part of the agreement Target has to implement a comprehensive information security program.

Juror selected in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial

A jury has almost been selected in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial. Eleven jurors have been chosen so far out of the twelve jurors needed. The 11 jurors are eight men and three women. All are white, except for one African American female. His trial is set to begin June 5 in Montgomery County, in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

The threat level in the UK has been heightened

The threat level in the UK has been heightened from severe to critical after Monday’s deadly bombing. The Prime Minister says this means not only is a future attack likely, but one could be imminent. Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed is reacting to the bombing saying no one should fear for safety when attending events in their community.

