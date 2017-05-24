So Beautiful
Odell Beckham Jr. Signs Largest Shoe Deal In History

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 15 hours ago
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made history on Tuesday with an epic shoe deal with Nike. The deal was negotiated by his agent, Zeke Sandhu, who worked out a five-year-deal with the brand, reportedly worth more than $29 million. This is occurring at the end of Nike’s 10-day window, in which they had the opportunity to match Adidas‘ offer. Incentives can push this deal to a $48 million contract over eight-years. Wow!

The 2015 ESPYS - Backstage And Audience

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


All the details of the deal have not been disclosed; however, Odell didn’t require his own signature cleat with the brand. He did however, stress that he wanted to be a “brand icon” for Nike.

Odell has spent three seasons in the NFL. So far in his career, he has reached double-digit touchdown receptions, surpassed 1,300 receiving yards and participated in the Pro Bowl each year of his three year career.

Congratulations!

