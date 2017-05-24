Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Twitter Is Going In On Kim Kardashian’s Tweet About The Manchester Bombing

They hold nothing back.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment

The Girls' Lounge Dinner At Advertising Week 2016

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty


Kim Kardashian is getting backlash for some Twitter mishandling. She tried to show sympathy in regards to the bombing that followed the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. However, some users brought up receipts of an old tweet that suggested her sentiments were insincere.

If you go to Kim’s page now, you can see one tweet saying, “I’m praying for everyone in Manchester. This is truly so senseless & heart breaking.” Seems genuine enough, right?

Not for one user. They took a screenshot of another tweet Kim posted that has since been deleted. It is a picture of her partying with Arianna Grande where she writes, “Concerts are supposed to be a place where u can let loose and have fun. So scary to not feel safe in this world. @arianagrande I love you.”

Followers started accusing Kim of making a tragedy about herself when she wasn’t even involved.

Some users even pointed out that Kim probably had to do some major research just to find that one pic of her and Ariana.

The backlash against Kardashian’s pic could be read as hypocritical. Folks like Miley Cyrus also posted a pic with Ariana Grande, sending her love. Her post received much more positive reactions.

 

This could be a case of folks limiting Kim to an airhead who only cares about herself…or the major celebrity could use a little more tact and consideration when speaking up on a tragedy.

 

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

10 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Twitter Is Going In On Kim Kardashian’s Tweet About The Manchester Bombing

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest