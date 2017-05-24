Twitter Is Going In On Kim Kardashian’s Tweet About The Manchester Bombing

is getting backlash for some Twitter mishandling. She tried to show sympathy in regards to the bombing that followed theconcert in Manchester. However, some users brought up receipts of an old tweet that suggested her sentiments were insincere.

If you go to Kim’s page now, you can see one tweet saying, “I’m praying for everyone in Manchester. This is truly so senseless & heart breaking.” Seems genuine enough, right?

I'm praying for everyone in Manchester. This is truly so senseless & heart breaking. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2017

Not for one user. They took a screenshot of another tweet Kim posted that has since been deleted. It is a picture of her partying with Arianna Grande where she writes, “Concerts are supposed to be a place where u can let loose and have fun. So scary to not feel safe in this world. @arianagrande I love you.”

@KimKardashian We're never going to forget when you posted an inappropriate pic and made the #Manchesterbombing all about you. (Screenshots are forever.) pic.twitter.com/lsZlptqWio — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) May 23, 2017

Followers started accusing Kim of making a tragedy about herself when she wasn’t even involved.

@KimKardashian @ArianaGrande The need for you to post a pic of yourself…disgusting — J E N N Y 👸🏼 (@jennyclairefox) May 23, 2017

Kim Kardashian really posted a pic of herself at a party with Ariana Grande as a tribute to what happened in Manchester — WhoElz Rothschild (@juelzthatmana12) May 23, 2017

@KimKardashian @selenazrythm @ArianaGrande KKW this is not KUWTK,deleate this.its about Ari and Manchester,not you and kenny,and do not film this is the next episode. — 4thCarterKnowlesKid. (@zaddy_bee) May 23, 2017

Some users even pointed out that Kim probably had to do some major research just to find that one pic of her and Ariana.

It's killing me because I know Kim googled "Kim Kardashian Ariana Grande" to find that picture — Young Person (@EricTrillman_) May 23, 2017

@colIarbone @WilliamBill2013 @jennyclairefox @KimKardashian @ArianaGrande Ariana is obviously traumatised by this, but this pic is centered and lit on Kim's face, Ariana is off to the side. Pic draws attn to kim — Jing min (@runandtakeoff) May 23, 2017

The backlash against Kardashian’s pic could be read as hypocritical. Folks like Miley Cyrus also posted a pic with Ariana Grande, sending her love. Her post received much more positive reactions.

This could be a case of folks limiting Kim to an airhead who only cares about herself…or the major celebrity could use a little more tact and consideration when speaking up on a tragedy.

