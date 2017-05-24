Twitter Is Going In On Kim Kardashian’s Tweet About The Manchester Bombing

Kim Kardashian is getting backlash for some Twitter mishandling. She tried to show sympathy in regards to the bombing that followed the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. However, some users brought up receipts of an old tweet that suggested her sentiments were insincere.
If you go to Kim’s page now, you can see one tweet saying, “I’m praying for everyone in Manchester. This is truly so senseless & heart breaking.” Seems genuine enough, right?
Not for one user. They took a screenshot of another tweet Kim posted that has since been deleted. It is a picture of her partying with Arianna Grande where she writes, “Concerts are supposed to be a place where u can let loose and have fun. So scary to not feel safe in this world. @arianagrande I love you.”
Followers started accusing Kim of making a tragedy about herself when she wasn’t even involved.
Some users even pointed out that Kim probably had to do some major research just to find that one pic of her and Ariana.
The backlash against Kardashian’s pic could be read as hypocritical. Folks like Miley Cyrus also posted a pic with Ariana Grande, sending her love. Her post received much more positive reactions.
wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now… love love love you …. so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war …. no more innocent lives taken …. L-O-V-E 💙❤️💜💚💛 @happyhippiefdn
This could be a case of folks limiting Kim to an airhead who only cares about herself…or the major celebrity could use a little more tact and consideration when speaking up on a tragedy.