‘Feyonce’ Creators Are Demanding That Beyoncé Drop Her Lawsuit Against Them

Wanna rumble with the Bey, huh?

Posted 11 hours ago
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Everybody wants a piece of Beyoncé — especially people that are profiting from the singer’s name.

The Jasmine Brand reports that Bey is being accused of slandering her own fans, who created a website selling “Feyonce” merchandise, and they are demanding her lawsuit accusing them of illegally profiting off her name be thrown out of court. As you may recall, the singer filed a lawsuit earlier this year attempting to obtain a default judgement against the creators of the merch site.

On May 11, Andre Maurice and Leana Lopez, the people behind “Feyonce”, responded to Beyoncé’s suit, claiming that they’ve attempted to find counsel to represent them but have been unsuccessful due to the high rates. The duo also says that they have shut down their website and no longer hawk merchandise that the pop star believes infringes on her marks.

But the reaching didn’t end there. Maurice and Lopez are accusing the singer of slandering their names to encourage the products to be removed which caused their funds to decrease. They also claim that Bey has not provided sufficient evidence to prove that they acted intentionally in committing wrongful infringing acts, and both say they never used the singer’s likeness or image to sell merch.

Last year, Beyoncé filed the suit, claiming that the company was capitalizing on the notoriety of her songs by hawking merchandise online with such lyrics as “Put a Ring on it” and even selling items bearing the “Feyonce” mark. Maurice and Lopez are demanding that the case be dismissed and Beyoncé not be paid.

Too bad the queen is probably busy relaxing after an epic push party over the weekend.

