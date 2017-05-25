Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Has Romphims For All The Men Of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 1 day ago
Black Tony is particularly excited about his latest come-up when he calls Rickey Smiley. After explaining an unfortunate mishap with his dog, he reveals that he came upon a bunch of romphims, and he’s got one for every man on the morning show. They weren’t exactly excited about the offer, though. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

#ROMPHIM Is Going Viral, And We’re Cracking TF Up

