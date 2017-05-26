Bow Wow On Taking Time To Full Enjoy Fatherhood [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bow Wow came through to visit the morning show crew! He explains why it doesn’t bother him that people are still so attached to his work from his child star days. He also talks about why he felt like the film company behind the hood classic box office hit “Like Mike” “dropped the ball” on doing a sequel.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He and Headkrack debate about the merits of the third movie in the “House Party” series. He also explains why it has taken six years to create his new album, and all the work he’s been focused on in that time period. Plus, Bow Wow talks about being determined to be a real, dedicated father to his daughter and fully enjoying the parenthood life. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Bow Wow On How The Entertainment Industry Can Change You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Is Bow Wow Detached From The Black Struggle? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is This Why Bow Wow Got Back Together With Erica Mena? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]