Local News: Fireworks At Publix+ Adopt A Pet

Police in SW Atlanta want to know who set off fireworks at a Camp Creek Publix yesterday ( 5/25/2017). Several people suffered from smoke inhalation. A $10,000 reward is on the table for information leading to the violator(s).

Adopt A Pet fee waived

The Atlanta Human Society is giving away dogs that weigh over 40 lbs w/o any fees through Sunday. There are nearly 250 dogs available for adoption at the Howell Mill Campus located at 981 Howell Mill Rd. NW Atlanta. GA 30318

Also On Hot 107.9: