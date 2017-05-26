Entertainment News
Local News: Fireworks At Publix+ Adopt A Pet

Tami LaTrell

Posted 13 hours ago
Fireworks At Publix

Police in SW Atlanta want to know who set off fireworks at a Camp Creek Publix yesterday ( 5/25/2017).  Several people suffered from smoke inhalation.  A $10,000 reward is on the table for information leading to the violator(s).

 

Adopt A Pet fee waived

The Atlanta Human Society is giving away dogs that weigh over 40 lbs w/o any fees through Sunday.  There are nearly 250 dogs available for adoption at the Howell Mill Campus located at 981 Howell Mill Rd. NW Atlanta. GA 30318

