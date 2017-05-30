Contests
Home > Contests

The Birthday Bash Heineken Ticket Raid [LOCATIONS]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment
Birthday Bash ATL 2017

Source: PMarquez / Hot 1079

Meet us at the locations below to win tickets to #BirthdayBashATL2017!!

 

Riverdale Bottle
6776 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Thursday, May 18th 4p-6p

Larry’s Beverage Outlet
4783 Jonesboro Road
Union City, GA 30291
Friday, May 19th 6p-8p

Camp Creek World of Beverage
3780 Princeton Lakes Way
Atlanta, GA 30331
Thursday, May 25th 6p-8p

Power Package
3196 Donald Lee Hollowell parkway NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Wednesday, May 31st 4p-6p

Kilroy’s Package Store
4879 Old National Highway
College Park, GA 30337
Thursday, June 1st 4p-6p

Riverdale Package
6541 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Friday, June 2nd 6p-8p

Citi Wine & Spirits
223 Moreland Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Thursday, June 8th 4p-6p

Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits
2161 Piedmont Road
Atlanta, GA 30324
Friday, June 9th 6p-8p

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading The Birthday Bash Heineken Ticket Raid [LOCATIONS]

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest