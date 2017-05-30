The Birthday Bash Heineken Ticket Raid [LOCATIONS]

Source: PMarquez / Hot 1079
Meet us at the locations below to win tickets to #BirthdayBashATL2017!!
Riverdale Bottle
6776 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Thursday, May 18th 4p-6p
Larry’s Beverage Outlet
4783 Jonesboro Road
Union City, GA 30291
Friday, May 19th 6p-8p
Camp Creek World of Beverage
3780 Princeton Lakes Way
Atlanta, GA 30331
Thursday, May 25th 6p-8p
Power Package
3196 Donald Lee Hollowell parkway NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Wednesday, May 31st 4p-6p
Kilroy’s Package Store
4879 Old National Highway
College Park, GA 30337
Thursday, June 1st 4p-6p
Riverdale Package
6541 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Friday, June 2nd 6p-8p
Citi Wine & Spirits
223 Moreland Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Thursday, June 8th 4p-6p
Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits
2161 Piedmont Road
Atlanta, GA 30324
Friday, June 9th 6p-8p
Also On Hot 107.9:
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
9 photos Launch gallery
1. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary
Source:Instagram
1 of 9
2. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary
Source:Instagram
2 of 9
3. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary
Source:Instagram
3 of 9
4. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary
Source:Instagram
4 of 9
5. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary
Source:Instagram
5 of 9
6. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary
Source:Instagram
6 of 9
7. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary
Source:Instagram
7 of 9
8. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary
Source:Instagram
8 of 9
9. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary
Source:Instagram
9 of 9