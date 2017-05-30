The Birthday Bash Heineken Ticket Raid [LOCATIONS]

Meet us at the locations below to win tickets to #BirthdayBashATL2017!!

Riverdale Bottle

6776 Highway 85

Riverdale, GA 30274

Thursday, May 18th 4p-6p

Larry’s Beverage Outlet

4783 Jonesboro Road

Union City, GA 30291

Friday, May 19th 6p-8p

Camp Creek World of Beverage

3780 Princeton Lakes Way

Atlanta, GA 30331

Thursday, May 25th 6p-8p

Power Package

3196 Donald Lee Hollowell parkway NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Wednesday, May 31st 4p-6p

Kilroy’s Package Store

4879 Old National Highway

College Park, GA 30337

Thursday, June 1st 4p-6p

Riverdale Package

6541 Highway 85

Riverdale, GA 30274

Friday, June 2nd 6p-8p

Citi Wine & Spirits

223 Moreland Avenue SE

Atlanta, GA 30316

Thursday, June 8th 4p-6p

Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits

2161 Piedmont Road

Atlanta, GA 30324

Friday, June 9th 6p-8p

Also On Hot 107.9: