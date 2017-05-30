Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Naturi Naughton & Adrienne Bailon’s Reconciliation Made Someone Very Angry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Before Naturri Naughton was known and praised for her role on “Power,” and before Adrienne Bailon was a co-host of “The Real” and newly wifed up to gospel great Israel Houghton, they were in a girl group known as 3LW. Like many groups, 3LW eventually met its demise with a lot of turmoil going on behind the scenes. After years and years of silence, Naturi and Adrienne got together on The Real and publicly shared their reconciliation.

This was the warm, fuzzy happy ending feeling inside that every 3LW fan could ever hope for. But the only person who wasn’t smiling ear to ear after the sweet exchange was the former manager for 3LW, who immediately hopped on Twitter to make some things clear. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

