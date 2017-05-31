Twitter Is Seriously Conflicted Over New Lil Kim Photo

Lil Kim is back—and still shocking her fans with her ever-changing looks!
Over the weekend, the iconic rapper shared an unrecognizable picture of herself on Instagram. The once brown-skinned beauty is now rocking a blonde wig, blue contacts lots of contouring and oddly plump lips.
Remember, she used to look like this:
Some fans weren’t sure what to make of the “lighter and brighter” version of the “I’m Better” rapper:
But of course, her loyal stans swiftly came to her defense:
This isn’t the first time she’s sparked controversy with her appearance. Last year, the Internet went ablaze with serious skin bleaching accusations when Lil Kim shared this photo:
BEAUTIES: Is Twitter overreacting with their critique? Or does Lil Kim need to stop with this?
