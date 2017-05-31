Twitter Is Seriously Conflicted Over New Lil Kim Photo

Lil Kim is back—and still shocking her fans with her ever-changing looks!

Over the weekend, the iconic rapper shared an unrecognizable picture of herself on Instagram. The once brown-skinned beauty is now rocking a blonde wig, blue contacts lots of contouring and oddly plump lips.

Remember, she used to look like this:

what the hell is that creature pic.twitter.com/eFGG8wbq7H — daniel 🇵🇷 (@prb0iii) May 29, 2017

Every ethnic background is that you? pic.twitter.com/yJTuc8wALs — ISRAEL CORTEZ (@isracortez510) May 29, 2017

girl get ya lip checked out smh 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Cm66F7ahvi — steve (@stevieminaj) May 29, 2017

Christopher Wallace rolling in his grave smh. RT @LilKim: SAUCEY‼️💋💎🍭👄❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZoxzAdRvM3 — Covfefe Fan Acc (@Fatty_Pat) May 29, 2017

Is this Bell's palsy or an actual stroke? pic.twitter.com/i2Q4XFPbXM — Dr strange (@Nkaechi) May 29, 2017

But of course, her loyal stans swiftly came to her defense:

She's beautiful now, beautiful then. Go away Heidi pic.twitter.com/V8e44qAzko — Ken Doll (@BeehiveKen) May 30, 2017

Sis … you're beautiful . I feel like you need more people to tell you that. — Σ1lent Assassian (@JustJohnell) May 29, 2017

I love the blue eyes Queen! stunning! keep slaying us with these looks! love it! — KillerBee! (@qkillerbeeb) May 29, 2017

I love you Kimberly. Love the lip colour — 👑 (@WinnyMelanin) May 29, 2017

Ppl just mad cause she won't stop foh she's the queen the mother of them hoes you can't replace what's real queen bee @LilKim I love you — @lamonthollywood (@lamontnotorious) May 30, 2017

This isn’t the first time she’s sparked controversy with her appearance. Last year, the Internet went ablaze with serious skin bleaching accusations when Lil Kim shared this photo:

Miami Heat!!! 🔥🌞😍 A post shared by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on Apr 24, 2016 at 3:11pm PDT

BEAUTIES: Is Twitter overreacting with their critique? Or does Lil Kim need to stop with this?

