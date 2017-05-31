Entertainment News
Young Dolph Says He’s Got $100K On Cavaliers To Win NBA Finals

Posted 5 hours ago
JMBLYA 2017

Young Dolph is riding for King James & the Cavs in this year’s NBA Finals.

Young Dolph is putting his money on King James this year for the NBA Finals. On Tuesday, the Memphis rapper took to twitter to call out any takers willing to throw some cash on the NBA Finals, and by some cash I mean $100,000.

“For everyone dats hating on @KingJames I got 100k if u wanna bet on da finals” Dolph’s tweet read.

It’s unclear if he has any takers at the moment, but he’s definitely going against the odds going into the series as the Warriors are currently favorites sitting at -260.

Finish this story [here]

 

Continue reading Young Dolph Says He's Got $100K On Cavaliers To Win NBA Finals

