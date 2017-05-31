Contests
Register To Win Tickets To See Bryson Tiller’s Set It Off Tour

Bryson Tiller

Source: Phillip Marquez / Radio One

Register for your chance to win tickets to see Bryson Tiller and The “Set It Off Tour” with Special Guests H.E.R & Metro Boomin, Thursday August 3rd at FOX Theatre.

Pre-Sale for tickets starts June 1st. Use the password “SetItOff” to buy them before they are released to the public!

