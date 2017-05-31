Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LOL! Tyson Beckford Gets Into It With Man Over Girlfriend; Exposes Mad Boyfriend

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Model Tyson Beckford Begins Celebrity Guest Host In Residency With The Chippendales At The Rio In Las Vegas

Source: David Becker / Getty


Tyson Beckford is super petty boots for posting screenshots of his conversation with one of his fans mad boyfriends…but it was def funny as heck.

See the IG beef below lol

 

photo IMG_5409_zpsh0mcpj0y.png 

photo IMG_5413_zpszk1xlhvf.png

While hanging out in Las Vegas, a female fan posted a picture with Tyson, who’s currently performing his Chippendales residency, and her boyfriend didn’t like it one bit.

Doing the absolute most, the boyfriend DM’d Tyson and threatened to beat him up…on site! Peep Tyson’s response below. Lordt.

photo IMG_5411_zpsexeexi7p.png

 

photo IMG_5412_zpsmwr6cefu.png

READ MORE

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading LOL! Tyson Beckford Gets Into It With Man Over Girlfriend; Exposes Mad Boyfriend

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest