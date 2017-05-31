Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Explains Why Memorial Day Festivities Kept Him From Work [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 16 hours ago
Black Tony, like just about everybody else, turned up this weekend for Memorial Day. But unlike just about everybody else, he couldn’t get it together in time to make it to work. In fact, he finds himself desperately needing to stay confined to the bed he’s in. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

