Shaq Gets A VERY Needed Pedicure! Lol

Posted 15 hours ago
Ya remember Shaq’s feet right?!

They’re finally getting the attention they need yes lawd! Lol

By the way. . .There is nothing wrong with a man getting a pedicure! Crusty feet isn’t just a turnoff for men!

#Shaq getting his dogs right (swipe for more)

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

