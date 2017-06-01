SIGN UP NOW: Summer Camp Takeover With Reec

Hot 107.9’s Reec, Positive American Youth & Microsoft are ready To Take Over Your Summer Camp!

Each Friday from June 23rd to July 14th Reec will broadcast live from a summer camp. Participants will be able to talk to Reec on Hot 107.9 and learn basic DJ skills from a Hot 107.9 mixer!

Campers will also be treated to lunch and treats. This year Microsoft (Lenox Mall) has partnered with us to provide gaming and virtual reality stations!

Sign up below for your chance to be “Taken Over” with Hot 107.9 and Reec

Also On Hot 107.9: