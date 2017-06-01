Local News: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Is Hiring+ Hurricane Season Begins Today

Mercedes-Benz stadium is hiring

The construction of the Mercedes-Benz stadium is coming along quite nicely. Officials are looking for workers to run the stadium. According to Lisa Chang with the Blank Family businesses the stadium needs about 4,000 people to operate smoothly. To apply log on to http://mercedesbenzstadium.com

Hurricane season begins today

Hurricane season starts today and forecasters are expecting a busy hurricane season up to 9 hurricanes. You can get ready by getting a portable weather radio, spare batteries, and have an evacuation plan in case of extended power outages or storm damage.

