Black Tony Explains Why His Sister Got Taken To The Police Station [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony had a whole new host of issues to explain to Rickey Smiley today when he asked why Black Tony wasn’t at work. He got caught up in a bunch of drama with his sister and the police the night before, and now he feels too tired to come to work. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

