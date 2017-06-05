Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Explains Why His Sister Got Taken To The Police Station [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment


Black Tony had a whole new host of issues to explain to Rickey Smiley today when he asked why Black Tony wasn’t at work. He got caught up in a bunch of drama with his sister and the police the night before, and now he feels too tired to come to work. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED: Black Tony Explains Why Memorial Day Festivities Kept Him From Work [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Observes 1-Year Anniversary Of Gucci Mane Getting Out Of Jail [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Has Romphims For All The Men Of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE]

June 5: This Day in Black Music History

4 photos Launch gallery

June 5: This Day in Black Music History

Continue reading June 5: This Day in Black Music History

June 5: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979.  President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest