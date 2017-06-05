Entertainment News
Muslim Woman Viciously Beaten In Hate Crime

Chicago Assigns Extra Police Due To Threat Of Gun Violence Memorial Day Weekend

Source: Scott Olson / Getty


A Somali American woman was reportedly beaten by a White man in Columbus, OH, in what is being described a vicious hate crime. Sister Rahma Warsame was reportedly defending another Muslim woman from the perpetrator, who then attacked her.

According to Cair-Columbus, the man yelled “You all will be shipped back to Africa” before beating her unconscious.

The single mother lost four teeth, suffered a swollen face, busted lips and swollen nose in the attack. Her 12-year-old son is reportedly traumatized.

A witness testified that the police interviewed the alleged attacker was interviewed by police, but released without being taken into custody.

“The fact that the perpetrator was not taken into custody and was not charged raises serious concerns and sends a very dangerous message,” Jennifer Nimer, Executive Director of CAIR-Columbus and one of the attorneys for the victim, said at an official press conference. “After what happened last week in Portland, police across the country should be sending a strong message that hate crimes will not be tolerated. We are asking law enforcement to investigate this as a hate crime and to bring the perpetrator to justice immediately before he commits another act of violence.”

A LaunchGood campaign was created for the woman, who can not yet return to work. It has raised over $80,000.

Muslim Woman Viciously Beaten In Hate Crime

