Keyshia Cole Fears She’s Losing Her Mother To The Streets

I told my mother the other day I was afraid to lose her because she keeps going back to the streets. You kno what she said? In return? — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) June 3, 2017

She said. "YOU'LL be aight" 😓 — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) June 3, 2017

Keyshia Cole is concerned about her mother’s well-being. The You singer vented on Twitter, recalling an emotional conversation that left her worried.

Frankie’s careless response left Keyshia disturbed and questioning how any parent could react the way Frankie did. Frankie’s struggle with substance abuse had been a looming family problem for years.

I was like. Wtf is that suppose to mean. Smh. I will NOT be ok if something happens to her. AT ALL! Not amount of money could replace https://t.co/6LsxnwL8Xq — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) June 3, 2017

I don't think she cares. Really tho. I don't https://t.co/MY1LHCpLSF — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) June 3, 2017

Thanks. It really did break my heart to hear her say that. I couldn't imagine leaving my child before. Thinking. "He'll be aight" 🤧 https://t.co/GeZbJDKAik — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) June 3, 2017

Keyshia’s sister Neffee recently appeared on Iyanla: Fix My Life, this may be a time for Keyshia to reach out to the spiritual healer for the sake of her family.

RELATED STORIES:

Iyanla Vanzant Calls Keyshia Cole’s Sister Neffe A ‘Guttersnipe’ On Explosive Season Teaser

CHICK CHAT: Iyanla Vanzant Defines ‘Guttersnipe’ & Talks ‘Fix My Life’

Also On Hot 107.9: