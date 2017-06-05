Entertainment News
Keyshia Cole Fears She’s Losing Her Mother To The Streets

Posted 15 hours ago
2006 BET Hip-Hop Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty


Keyshia Cole is concerned about her mother’s well-being. The You singer vented on Twitter, recalling an emotional conversation that left her worried.

Frankie’s careless response left Keyshia disturbed and questioning how any parent could react the way Frankie did. Frankie’s struggle with substance abuse had been a looming family problem for years.

Keyshia’s sister Neffee recently appeared on Iyanla: Fix My Life, this may be a time for Keyshia to reach out to the spiritual healer for the sake of her family.

