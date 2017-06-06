Black Music Month: Maria More Explains How She Uses Her Influence For Good [Exclusive Video]

On-Air personality and fitness coach Maria More has been in the industry for years. She’s learned a unique way to use her influence to help inspire others to be the best people that can be. This black music month we spotlight Maria More has she gives tips to young woman trying to be successful in the radio business. Check out the video below…
