Gary’s Tea: Why It’s Good That Lala & Carmelo Anthony Aren’t Divorcing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 18 hours ago
Lala & Carmelo Anthony shocked everyone when it became news that his alleged infidelities might send the married couple to court. But then, it became apparent that divorce was not imminent, like everyone expected. It looks like the two, who have been married for almost seven years, aren’t going to sign any papers just yet.

In fact, sources say they’re actively trying to work it out, and that’s really good news. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

